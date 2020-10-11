20°C / 22°C
Nadal wins 13th French Open and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam

For world number one Djokovic, the defeat ended his hopes of an 18th Slam and of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors twice.

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the end of their men's final tennis match at the Philippe Chatrier court on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on October 11, 2020. Picture: AFP
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the end of their men's final tennis match at the Philippe Chatrier court on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on October 11, 2020. Picture: AFP
49 minutes ago

PARIS - Rafael Nadal demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open and equal Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles on Sunday.

For world number one Djokovic, the defeat ended his hopes of an 18th Slam and of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors twice.

Nadal, 34, claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut.

The Spaniard, the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972, claimed the title without dropping a set.

