'Masuku must not be reinstated': DA demands new Gauteng Health MEC be appointed

The DA believes Premier David Makhura wants to rescue his political ally by not replacing him as yet.

JOHANNESBURG - The DA in Gauteng wants Premier David Makhura to appoint a new health MEC and not wait for a final SIU report to possibly clear Bandile Masuku.

Makhura has removed Masuku after the unit’s investigation found that he failed to uphold the Constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

The probe was launched after widespread allegations of wrongdoing emerged in the procurement of personal protective equipment in Gauteng.

Instead, Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo will continue to oversee affairs in the provincial health department.

Makhura on Friday said he would consider appointing an MEC when the SIU gave its final report.

He also indicated he would reinstate Masuku if the SIU cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The DA’s Charity Moyo is not impressed.

“The DA calls on Makhuru to rule out any reinstatement to the position and appoint a new MEC to fix the deep rot in this department.”

Meanwhile, Masuku is preparing to challenge the SIU’s preliminary report in court.

In July he was placed on special leave while investigations commenced.

It was alleged that that he oversaw tender processes which ultimately benefitted his friends.

