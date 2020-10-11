KZN Transport MEC urges caution on roads after 12 fatalities in Kilimon accident

Twelve members of one family died after the mini-bus taxi they were travelling in rolled down an embankment near Underberg when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli has described the accident that claimed 12 lives in Kilimon as gut-wrenching and very painful.

All the victims in Saturday's horror crash - including a child - are believed to be from one family.

They died after the mini-bus taxi they were travelling in rolled down an embankment near Underberg when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Three people survived the devastating accident and have been admitted to hospital.

Ntuli said road fatalities were a major concern for government and appealed to motorists to exercise extreme caution and obey traffic rules.

