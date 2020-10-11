Kraaifontein woman nabbed for having gun linked to murder of Duran Visagie (11)

Duran Visagie was struck in the head by a stray bullet in Scottsdene on Tuesday afternoon. He later died in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-Gang Unit members have arrested a woman in Kraaifontein after she was found in possession of a weapon linked to the murder of an 11-year-old boy.

Investigations have also led to the arrest of two men who are facing charges of murder.

During the early hours of Friday morning, Anti-Gang Unit detectives traced and arrested two boys aged 17 and 18 in connection with the murder of Visagie.

When detectives questioned the two suspects, they pointed the authorities to the whereabouts of the murder weapon.

"They went to search the residence of one of the suspect’s girlfriend in Yvonne Street, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein and found the firearm, a 9mm Norinco pistol with 26 rounds, hidden underneath the wendy house." said the police's Frederick Van Wyk.

The woman is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court soon on charges relating to the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

