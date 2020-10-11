GP, WC, FS e-hailing drivers to strike on Monday over ‘exploitation’

They are demanding that the companies they operate under, namely Uber and Bolt, be regulated so that they can be protected from exploitation.

JOHANNESBURG – E-hailing drivers in the Gauteng province, Western Cape and Free State are threatening to go on strike on Monday complaining about being exploited and neglected.

They are demanding that the companies they operate under, namely Uber and Bolt, be regulated so that they can be protected from exploitation.

They say operations will be suspended from the early hours of the morning.

“In the spirit of it being Transportation Month, we felt it important to put together a demonstration in order to bring our plight to the forefront,” said drivers’ spokesperson Vhatuka Mnelengwa.

“We as operators feel highly exploited by app giants Uber and Bolt and think it’s important that regulations be put in place to protect us as operators.”

