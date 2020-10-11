Gauteng residents warned of flooded roads due to thunderstorms

Forecaster Venetia Phakula said while today's thunderstorms were expected to be calm, they could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is warning Gauteng residents to be aware of possible flooding across the province on Sunday.

An alert has been issued as temperatures drop, with an 80% chance of rain for the rest of this afternoon.

⚠️ YELLOW WARNING ⚠️ for Thunderstorms for Gauteng, SW Limpopo, western and northern Highveld of Mpumalanga and E NW province on Sunday 11 October 2020.



Impacts:

1. Heavy rain leading to localized flooding of susceptible roads and low lying areas.

2. Hail of damaging nature. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 10, 2020

Forecaster Venetia Phakula said while today's thunderstorms were expected to be calm, they could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

“We have issued a yellow warning for severe thunderstorms with a likelihood of flooding, especially on the roads. There is also a small possibility we may see hail, but that’s mainly for the western parts of Gauteng.”

Thunderstorms are also forecast for the south western parts of Limpopo, western and northern parts of Mpumalanga and the eastern portion of the North West.

