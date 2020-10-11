20°C / 22°C
Gauteng residents warned of flooded roads due to thunderstorms

Forecaster Venetia Phakula said while today's thunderstorms were expected to be calm, they could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is warning Gauteng residents to be aware of possible flooding across the province on Sunday.

An alert has been issued as temperatures drop, with an 80% chance of rain for the rest of this afternoon.

Forecaster Venetia Phakula said while today's thunderstorms were expected to be calm, they could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

“We have issued a yellow warning for severe thunderstorms with a likelihood of flooding, especially on the roads. There is also a small possibility we may see hail, but that’s mainly for the western parts of Gauteng.”

Thunderstorms are also forecast for the south western parts of Limpopo, western and northern parts of Mpumalanga and the eastern portion of the North West.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

