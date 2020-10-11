Dlamini-Zuma in KZN to convey condolences to family of 13 who died in car crash

Dlamini-Zuma was with KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli to visit the Nndali family on Sunday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has joined KwaZulu-Natal officials to convey their condolences to the beavered family of 13 people who died in a car crash in Bulwer.

Their loved ones were killed in a crash yesterday when a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and fall in an embankment near Underberg.

Zikalala has called on the community to support the family: “This is a tragedy that is very severe and as government, we are here to express our condolences but to also support the family. It’s times like this when we need each other both as government and also as communities. We extend the call to the community in the area to support this family during this trying time.”

