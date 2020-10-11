DA set to open criminal case against EFF’s Malema, Paulsen

Last week, Malema tweeted the words “Magwala a chechele morago!” Which translates to cowards move to the back, fighters attack.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to open a criminal case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen over a social media post.

Over the weekend, Malema tweeted the picture of a machine gun.

Paulsen, this week also tweeted an image of a machine gun with the caption “get ready”.

The social media posts came in response to a protest by farmers in the Free State town of Senekal.



DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the MPs actions incite violence: “These inflammatory actions are a serious offence, especially by a member of Parliament who is bound by their oath of office. In what constitutional democracy anywhere in the world would and elected public official be allowed to openly and publicly incite racial warfare.”

Mazzone will open a case against the two at the Cape Town police station on Monday.

