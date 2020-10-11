DA in WC lauds launch of West Coast K-9 Unit to combat illicit drug trade

The project was implemented on Wednesday near the Moorreesburg area.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has lauded the launch of the West Coast K-9 Unit, which aims to combat the trade and transportation of illicit narcotics.

Four dogs have been trained to detect illegal narcotics, while two others have been trained to sniff out explosives, firearms and ammunition.

They will also work to prevent the poaching of marine resources, do patrols and more.



The six dogs and their handlers will work alongside law enforcement entities to quell illegal activity along the N7.

The N7 Highway, a national road leading to the South African border, is particularly impacted by the sale and delivery of illicit substances.

The DA's provincial spokesperson on community safety Reagen Allen said the initiative, the first of three, will be supported in the western, eastern and central parts of the province.

“The project holds significant potential to create a barrier to the prevalence of organised crime and the safety of communities in the Western Cape.”

R8.4 million has been earmarked for the project by the Western Cape Department of Community Safety until the 2021/22 fiscal year.

