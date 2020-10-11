COVID-19 claims 126 more lives in South Africa

In the past 24 hours, 2,364 new cases have been picked up, placing the country’s total case load at 690,896.

JOHANNESBURG – The Health Ministry said 126 more people had succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa - pushing the national death toll to 17,673.

Thirty-nine of the fatalities were from the Eastern Cape, 35 from the Free State, 10 from Kwa-Zulu Natal, 30 from Gauteng, four from Mpumalanga and eight from the Western Cape.

At the same time, 2,364 new cases have been picked up in the past 24 hours - placing the country’s total case load at 690,896.

South Africa's recovery rate is steady at 90% - meaning there are now just over 51,000 active cases here at home.

