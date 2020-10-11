2 die in Bellville South fire

The bodies of two men were found by firefighters who responded to reports of an informal structure alight in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died in a fire that broke out at Bellville South on Sunday morning.

The men's bodies were found by firefighters who responded to reports of an informal structure alight in the area.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue department said the scene had been handed over to police for further investigation.

“The fire crew was dispatched and found the structure completely destroyed upon arrival. They then searched through the debris and had found two men who had sustained fatal burn wounds,” said spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

In a separate incident, also in Bellville, a woman died in a fire in an informal dwelling on Saturday.

A man sustained third degree burn wounds in that blaze and was transported to hospital for treatment.

