Zane Killian’s bail application to be moved to another court

Western Cape Regional Court Judge President, Bruce Langa, is set to appoint a different court where Killian’s bail application will be heard.

CAPE TOWN - The bail application of the man accused of being involved in the murder of detective Charl Kinnear is expected to be moved to a regional court in Cape Town this coming week.

Zane Killian made a third appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday.

Kinnear was shot and killed outside his home last month.

Defence attorney, Eric Breyer, submitted documents to court as proof that Killian is an accredited private investigator and is certified to do surveillance and satellite tracking.

“He’s faced charges and the relevance of the documents is to prove that he is entitled to earn a living and that is the job that he does.”

Bryer said his client acted within the law.

Killian denied any involvement in Kinnear’s assassination or conspiring to have the Anti-Gang detective killed.

