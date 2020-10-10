Whale carcass washed ashore in Strandfontein

The National Sea Rescue Institute is appealing to the public to exercise caution, in the event of increased shark activity in the area.

CAPE TOWN - A whale carcass has washed ashore in Strandfontein, in the Western Cape.



Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said arrangements were being made to have the carcass removed.

“NSRI are appealing to the public to be cautious particularly in the Strandfontein vicinity. Arrangements are being made by the City of Cape Town’s waste disposal management to remove the carcass over the next day or two.”

