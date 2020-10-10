WC MEC Mbombo takes breast cancer test, encourages all to do so

The Cancer Association of South Africa said approximately 19.4 million women aged 15 years and older are at risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has taken the lead in highlighting breast cancer awareness by undergoing a mammogram at Groote Schuur Hospital.

Mbombo took the test on Friday to encourage both women and men to get their breasts examined, emphasising that early detection can save lives.

This type of cancer affects women the most.

Mbombo has stressed the importance of performing monthly self-examinations.

The Western Cape Health Department said Groote Schuur Hospital has seen a significant rise in the number of breast cancer patients requiring treatment.

In 1999, the hospital treated about 320 newly diagnosed patients, compared to 608 patients by 2017.

