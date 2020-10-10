Transport MEC Mamabolo urges Numsa, Gautrain to find common ground

Wage negotiations between the parties deadlocked leading workers to down tools this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo is calling on the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the Gautrain to find common ground in order to end the indefinite strike by workers.

The move has led to major disruptions to Gauteng's train services with customers notified all services will be halted this entire weekend.

Workers affiliated to the union have been on a no work, no pay strike since Monday demanding an 8% wage hike.

But Gautrain operator Bombela is only offering a 4% increase, saying it’s battling financial distress caused by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mamabolo said the prolonged strike will have dire consequences for commuters and their livelihoods: “We are deeply concerned about the fact that there is a strike and that commuters are definitely affected. To that extent, I have directed the government entity that is responsible for the Gautrain that they must engage the parties to ensure that the strike is resolved and is resolved immediately.”

