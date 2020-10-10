Third suspect arrested for murder of Kraaifontein boy (11)

Detectives probing the murder of Duran Visagie arrested a 19-year-old woman on Friday after she was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - A third suspect believed to be linked to the murder of an 11-year-old Kraaifontein boy has been apprehended.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “After thoroughly questioning the suspects, the members received information regarding the whereabouts of the murder weapon. They went to the residence of one of the suspect’s girlfriend in Kraaifontein and found the firearm with 26 rounds hidden beneath the Wendy house.

She will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court once charged.

Visagie was shot in the head by a stray bullet on Tuesday he later died in hospital.

Two other suspects aged 17 and 18 years have also been arrested by the Cape Town Anti-Gang Unit in connection with the teenager's killing.

