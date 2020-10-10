Suspect (20) killed in attempted armed robbery in Randpark Ridge

Paramedics arrived on the scene earlier on Saturday to find the man lying on the roadside embankment.

JOHANNESBURG - A 20-year-old suspect has been killed in an attempted armed robber on Beyers Naude in Randpark Ridge.

It’s understood he had tried to rob a cyclist when security intervened.

The suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was declared dead on the scene.

