SIU refutes Masuku’s claim that it’s venturing into a political game

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has rubbished claims by axed Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku that it’s venturing in a political game.

Masuku was fired by Premier David Makhura on the back of the findings of a preliminary report by the SIU.

The report detailed how Masuku failed to uphold the Constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

The SIU launched the probe after widespread allegations of wrongdoing over procurement of COVID-19 PPE.

Masuku has denied any wrongdoing adding the allegations have no substance.

The former MEC has also accused the SIU of bowing to public pressure and venturing into political games.

But the SIU’s Kaizer Kganyago said this was not true: “We also deny the fact that he says we are playing politics because that is not what we do. Our investigations are allegation-based, and our outcomes are evidence-based. We don’t investigate people, we investigate processes.”

