Showdown looming between Masuku & SIU

JOHANNESBURG - A showdown is looming between axed Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Gauteng Premier David Makhura fired Masuku on Friday after the findings of an investigation by the SIU that he failed to uphold the Constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act during COVID-19 procurement processes.

In a statement, Masuku said it’s clear to him that “the SIU is either under extreme pressure from the legitimate public outcry against corruption and the need to ensure accountability - or it’s deliberately engaged in politics for ends that are yet to be established.”

He called on law enforcement agencies not to substitute principles for populism and must never abandon the age-old principle: ‘fiat justitia ruat caelum’ – let justice be done even though the heavens may fall.

The axed MEC said elementary errors cannot be justified.

Masuku fired his first salvo with his lawyers releasing a forensic report clearing him of all wrongdoing.

