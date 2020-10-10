Several people march to Union Buildings to protest farm murders

This is the second demonstration under the banner "Unite Against Farm Murders" in as many months.

JOHANNESBURG - Several people marched to the Union Buildings on Saturday to protest farm murders in the country.

A protester told Newzroom Afrika that government failed to urgently address farm attacks in the country.

“I think this is the time for us to stand up and stand together. Our voice needs to be heard in South Africa against these brutal and senseless farm murders. Enough is enough.”

The demonstration comes amid heightened tensions in the Free State in the wake of the murder of a farm owner in the province.

Angry protesters stormed the Senekal Magistrate Court and set a police vehicle on fire in retaliation to the murder.

A 51-year-old farmer was arrested in connection to the violence.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

