No Gautrain this weekend

Gautrain said services were cancelled for Saturday and Sunday, adding that it’s contingency plans cannot support weekend operations.

JOHANNESBURG – Gautrain announced that its train service will not be available this weekend after wage negotiations with Numsa deadlocked.

The union and Guatrain operator Mbombela returned to the negotiating table on Thursday but failed to reach an agreement.

Workers affiliated to Numsa are on strike demanding an 8% wage increase but their employer offered a 4% increment.

Gautrain said services were cancelled for Saturday and Sunday, adding that it’s contingency plans cannot support weekend operations.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.