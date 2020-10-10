Nigerian President Buhari ‘determined’ to end police brutality

His comments came after two days of protests sparked by a video of a man allegedly being killed by police.

JOHANNESBURG - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said he is determined to end police brutality, introduce reforms and bring “erring personnel to justice”.

The demonstrations are aimed at the federal special anti-robbery squad widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and murder.

Protesters want the unit disbanded rather than reformed.

