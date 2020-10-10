20°C / 22°C
Nigerian President Buhari ‘determined’ to end police brutality

His comments came after two days of protests sparked by a video of a man allegedly being killed by police.

FILE: Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria, sits at the Shehu of Borno's palace in Maiduguri on 12 February 12, 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria, sits at the Shehu of Borno's palace in Maiduguri on 12 February 12, 2020. Picture: AFP
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said he is determined to end police brutality, introduce reforms and bring “erring personnel to justice”.

His comments came after two days of protests sparked by a video of a man allegedly being killed by police.

The demonstrations are aimed at the federal special anti-robbery squad widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and murder.

Protesters want the unit disbanded rather than reformed.

