Man sentenced to 20 years for raping mentally ill teenager in EC

It's believed the teenager was headed to a shop when she came across 29-year-old Ncedo Nyathela.

CAPE TOWN - A man was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment at the Mount Fletcher Magistrates Court after raping a mentally ill teenager.

The rape happened in the area in June 2017 when the girl was 17-years-old.

The police's Ursula Roelofse explains...

"He pulled her to his place of residence where he raped her and refused to release her. The 17-year-old victim is mentally challenged. She was rescued by her uncle who continually searched for her."

Nyathela was arrested and remained in custody until the case was concluded.

Judgement was handed down on Thursday.

