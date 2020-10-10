Geoff Makhubo blames Mashaba for failing to adequately train JMPD officers

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase claimed that Mashaba allowed the trainees to work without being fully equipped for the job.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo's office blamed the city's previous administration for failing to adequately train over 1,000 metro officers who have now been trained again and will soon start with their new roles.

The city said an internal audit revealed that the recruits lacked the practical skills to carry out their responsibilities.

Ndamase said over R20 million had to be paid to the unfit officers.

