DA in Gauteng warns Makhura not to reinstate Bandile Masuku

Premier David Makhura said he won’t appoint anyone to replace him until the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) finalises its probe.

JOHANNESBURG - The DA in Gauteng said should Premier David Makhura reinstate axed health MEC Bandile Masuku, that would undermine the fight against corruption.

Makhura announced on Friday that he fired Masuku after an investigation found that he failed to uphold the Constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

The investigation was launched after widespread allegations of wrongdoing emerged in the procurement of COVID-19 supplies.

The premier said he won’t appoint anyone to replace him until the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) finalises its probe.

But he said he would re-appoint Masuku if the SIU clear him of any wrongdoing.

The DA’s Charity Moyo said the party is against Masuku’s return.

“It seems Makhura wants to rescue a friend and political ally rather than the to enforce the high standards of accountability.”

Meanwhile, the axed MEC made it clear that he would challenge the preliminary findings.

His legal team said there were elementary errors that cannot be justified.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.