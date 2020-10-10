Bheki Cele to visit Brendin Horner's family in Senekal after farm killing

Twenty-two-year-old Horner's body was found tied to a pole last week in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - With anger mounting in the Free State farming community after the killing of farm manager Brendin Horner, Police Minster Bheki Cele will visit the town of Senekal next week.

The arrests of two suspects angered the community that went on the rampage and damaged state property on Tuesday.

Footage show a group of mainly white farmers - overturning and torching a police vehicle - outside the Senekal Magistrates Court.

They called on police to hand over the two men arrested in connection with Horner's murder.

Andre Pienaar was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involved in the chaos and was charged with attempted murder, malicious damage to property and incitement to violence and terrorism.

The police minister’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said, “The minister has denounced the murder. The minister will go to the Free State to visit the family.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

