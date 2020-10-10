7 die in Free State car accident on the N1

Spokesperson Sipho Towa said one person who was badly hurt has been airlifted to hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people died and several others were injured in a car accident in the Free State on the N1.

Emergency services in the province said two vehicles collided this morning.

“On arrival five people were critically injured.”

Meanwhile, three people have died in a head-on collision involving a truck and a minibus on the N1 near Nyl Plaza in Limpopo.

Provincial traffic authorities said a speeding minibus hit the truck from behind.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

