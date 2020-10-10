660 homeless people in eThekwini have stopped using drugs, say municipality

At the beginning of the had lockdown in March, the city was forced to find shelter for more than 2,000 people living on the streets.

DURBAN - As the world commemorates World Homeless Day, officials in eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal said 660 homeless people in the municipality have stopped using drugs because of the lockdown.

At the beginning of the had lockdown in March, the city was forced to find shelter for more than 2,000 people living on the streets.

eThekwini Deputy Mayor Belinda Scott said the success in rehabilitating the hundreds of drug users is a direct result of a partnership between the city and civil society.

The eThekwini Municipality has on Saturday observed World Homeless Day with a celebratory event after several people who had been living on the streets credited the city and NGOs for their recovery from drug use.

Scott said: “I have to thank the Department of Health, the Department of Social Development as well as all of our medical NGOs. These were the people that helped us through to actually screening the people.”

Scott said, however, their efforts were not without challenges: “Our biggest problem was that people were going into shock, shock from having drugs in their system, but we got together and knew that we had to do something really fast.”

She said they also received financial support from big business, which enabled them to buy substitute drugs and hire nurses.

Scott added that they were looking into a more sustainable program, which includes establishing safe spaces for the homeless.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.