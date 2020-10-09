Zuma’s supporters to march today, calling for Zondo to recuse himself

The grouping, known as 'The RET President Zuma Support Group', were expected to march to both the commission and the Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG - With the state capture commission of inquiry due to hear an application on Friday for former President Jacob Zuma to be summoned to appear, his supporters in Gauteng were preparing to march calling on Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.

The grouping, known as “The RET President Zuma Support Group”, were expected to march to both the commission and the Constitutional Court.

In a long memorandum, they argued that with Zondo as the commission’s chairperson, Zuma would not get a fair hearing and South Africans will be denied the full understanding of how state capture actually took place.

Zuma has been on a collision course with the inquiry, which was established as a result of his relationship with the Gupta family and has failed to appear when called to do so.

Leader of the Zuma support group, Carl Niehaus said, “And in fact, the commission has shown itself to be very selective in those that it approaches and in terms of the evidence and information that it hears and allows to be tabled.”

He said they were calling on Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to also intervene as he was the one who appointed his deputy to chair the commission.

“We believe that he is not serving the purpose which we believe the chief justice intended him to serve when he appointed him,” Niehaus said.

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.