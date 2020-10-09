Zuma lawyer: Former president won’t testify until Zondo steps down

Jacob Zuma’s attorney Eric Mabuza told Eyewitness News that plans for an application to have Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recuse from dealing with the former leader at the commission were still in the pipeline.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for former President Jacob Zuma said that before he was expected to return to the state capture commission of inquiry, they wanted the request for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself to be resolved.

Zuma’s attorney Eric Mabuza told Eyewitness News that plans for an application to have Zondo recuse from dealing with the former leader at the commission were still in the pipeline.

Earlier, Zondo issued a summons against Zuma, ordering the former president to return to the commission in November.

While some have labeled the decision by Zondo to haul Zuma before the state capture inquiry as a big win, the former leader’s lawyer said it was not that simple.

Mabuza said an application still had to be brought before Zondo to convince him that he was not the best person to preside over the commission.

Zuma had previously claimed there was a conflict of interest in this regard.

Earlier Zondo expressed frustration at dealing with the matter.

“It seems I’m not supposed to ask him to come. I’m not supposed to authorize a summons to be issued to compel him to come.”

Meanwhile, on Friday Zuma’s supporters in Gauteng marched in defence of the former leader, claiming zondo was biased against him.

