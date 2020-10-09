Zondo set to hear application to force Zuma to testify in November

The commission’s legal team will move to secure an order authorising the secretary of the commission to issue the summons. Zuma and his lawyers wrote letters to the commission objecting, saying they would not attend.

Friday was said to be "D-Day" for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to put his foot down.

He was unfazed by pressure from Zuma’s lawyers, his foundation, and supporters who are expected to protest demanding that he should recuse himself as the commission’s chairperson.



Zondo said the application would go ahead even if Zuma and his legal team did not attend. And if they do not, a summons compelling him to testify in November would be issued.

Zondo also said he would not entertain the negotiation of alternative dates.

The application was expected to be heard at 9am.

