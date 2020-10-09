Zondo grants subpoena for Zuma to appear at inquiry

Zuma is due to appear at 10am from 16 November to 20 November 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted an order by the state capture commission’s legal team for a summons to force former President Jacob Zuma to testify in November.

Zuma is due to appear at 10am from 16 November to 20 November 2020. Zondo ruled that Zuma could choose to testify vid video-link.

The commission heard that Zuma’s appearance at the inquiry is necessary and desirable for it to conduct its work.

The commission’s evidence leader, Advocate Paul Pretorius, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo there were several reasons why a summons had to be issued against Zuma.

The secretariat applied for the former president to be summoned to appear before the commission because he was refusing to attend the inquiry.

Zuma cited preparation for his upcoming corruption trial as a reason why he could not attend the proceedings and went further by calling for Zondo to recuse himself.

Pretorius said there were many reasons why Zuma needed to appear.

“Firstly, much, if not most of the corruption and acts which might constitute state capture, occurred during his term of office as president of the republic,” he said.

Zuma’s lawyers were not present during the application.

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

