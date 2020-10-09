Your handbag could be a germ hotspot

Saturday marks International Handbag Day and to spread awareness on keeping your bag a germ-free zone, insurer First for Women has a few tips.

JOHANNESBURG - If you use a handbag, did you know that it could be a carrier of many germs?

Saturday, 10 October, marks International Handbag Day and to spread awareness on keeping your bag a germ-free zone, insurer First for Women has a few tips for you.

Clean your handbag with a disinfectant solution or disinfectant wipes daily. Thorough and regular cleaning of genuine leather bags and purses is especially important as their spongy texture offers perfect conditions for the growth and spread of germs.

Keep your handbag out of germ danger zones. Avoid placing it in high-risk areas, especially bathroom counters, kitchen counters and floors.

Keep your bag tightly closed at all times.

Wipe down the items in your bag including your makeup and cellphone using disinfectant wipes. Don’t forget to clean the bottom of the bag and handles.

Dip your tube of lipstick in alcohol for 15 to 30 seconds and then wipe away the top layer of the lipstick to clean it properly. Leave lipstick and mascara in the freezer overnight to kill the bacteria and viruses.

Regularly go through the contents of your handbag to get rid of things you don’t need like empty hand lotions or lipsticks.

Avoid dirt, debris and rubbish from collecting at the bottom of your bag. Used tissues are among the worst culprits as the flu virus can live on them for up to 12 hours.

If you carry food in your handbag, make sure it’s sealed in a plastic bag or container.

"Handbags are one of the worst offenders when it comes to germ hotspots, and according to a study, there could be as many as 10,000 bacteria on and in your handbag. In fact, it contains more bacteria than an average toilet seat,” said Casey Rousseau from 1st for Women Insurance.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.