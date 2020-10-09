Wethu Ngubo hopes to prove the power of plants in a nearly 90km race

With his solo challenge, Wethu Ngubo wants to tackle stereotypes and misconceptions about diet, health and endurance.

JOHANNESBURG - One endurance athlete is not letting the cancellation of the 2020 Comrades Marathon deter him from running his first super race this year. The Plant Power Challenge is an audacious one-man awareness campaign championed by fitness and health guru Wethu Ngubo in a quest to highlight the wealth and healing benefits packed in a plant-based diet. Ngubo will challenge his body to an 84.4 km race.

The distance is 6km short of the Comrades Marathon but Ngubo is determined. He’s on a personal mission to be the toughest human on the planet through nothing else but plant-based living.

“I will be embarking on a double marathon. Quite a brutal audacious challenge.”

With his solo challenge, he wants to tackle stereotypes and misconceptions about diet, health and endurance. He says in the two and a half years following this way of living, he’s seen a growing global shift towards this lifestyle and his ultimate goal is to educate especially black communities about the compelling physical benefits that can come from eating foods primarily from plants.

“Basically, the diet means that you consume nothing from an animal product, nothing whatsoever. No meat, no dairy, nothing. Everything that you eat must be plant based. So my approach to it is wholefoods that are plant based,” he tells Eyewitness News.

Daring #PlantPower Challenge that @NguboWewe is undertaking. I’ll be joining him for a few kilometers of this monster challenge. Please cheer him on if he passes by your village... and throw him a carrot or water. pic.twitter.com/auuTgV0MHd — Manaks (@ButiManamela) October 8, 2020

Ngubo has spent the last few months putting his body through a rigorous training regime in preparation for his race, where he will run almost 90km from Randpark Ridge to the Grasmere toll plaza and back. He believes the healing properties of wholesome foods will fuel him to the finish line.

“This is exactly what I'm trying to make people understand, that you do not need to put chemicals in your body. You just go back to nature, because mother nature gave us the proper food that gives us all these benefits to keep our bodies in a healthy state.”

He wants to debunk the use of supplements in endurance sport and demonstrate how you can reach your greatest athletic abilities living only on fruits, vegetables and seeds. Over the years, the debate has continued about the ultimate diet, while some health experts caution balance. After experimenting with a variety of diets, including the Keto plan, Ngubo believes he’s finally found his winning combination.

“The most remarkable and most amazing thing I think is the fact that I've never been to the doctor in the last three years. I've probably had fever four or five times in the last two and a half years. And the most amazing thing is that the body is actually at a point where it can self heal. It heals itself. I do not have to take any form of medication.”

Ngubo likens his upcoming feat to what would have been his first Comrades Marathon, and has five pacers who will support him in different parts of the race, including fellow fitness enthusiast Deputy Minister of High Education Buti Manamela. His challenge has also garnered support on social media and he hopes others will be motivated to push their bodies to great athletic abilities.

“What I'm trying to achieve is to create awareness and say hey guys look! this creates great athletic ability but also can be an option, actually is a proven scientific option, that it can and will reverse all lifestyle diseases once you embark on a wholefoods plant based diet.”

The triathlon athlete has also completed the 94.7 race without any supplements. He expects to complete this solo challenge in 10 hours. And he will take along with him the lessons he’s learnt from a complete lifestyle change - that nothing is impossible.

“It's quite a challenge, I won't lie... it's a strong mental exercise. Give yourself time, be patient with yourself, but once you get it right you will enjoy it and wish that you had started earlier.”

