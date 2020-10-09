20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Zondo hears application for Zuma's summons

The commission’s legal team said it would move to secure an order authorising the secretary of the commission to issue the summons.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry on Friday said it was going ahead with an application for a summons to force former President Jacob Zuma to testify in November.

The application is being heard at the state capture commission to issue a summons to former president Jacob Zuma.

The commission’s legal team said it would move to secure an order authorising the secretary of the commission to issue the summons. Zuma and his lawyers wrote letters to the commission objecting, saying they would not attend.

Timeline

