WATCH LIVE: Zondo hears application for Zuma's summons

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry on Friday said it was going ahead with an application for a summons to force former President Jacob Zuma to testify in November.

The commission’s legal team said it would move to secure an order authorising the secretary of the commission to issue the summons. Zuma and his lawyers wrote letters to the commission objecting, saying they would not attend.