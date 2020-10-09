Vodacom heads to court after Lesotho revokes its operating license

The regulator announced that it had decided to revoke the mobile operator’s license for noncompliance, but Vodacom accused the regulator of being hostile towards the company.

JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom Lesotho on Thursday said it was going to court to stop the Lesotho Telecommunications Authority from revoking its license.

The main accusation is that Vodacom had refused to stop using the chairman’s sister-in-law as an auditor. But Vodacom Lesotho CEO Philip Amoateng said the company was shocked by the drastic action taken by the regulator.

He said the company had lodged an urgent application in the High Court of Lesotho to have reviewed and set aside the decisions, including a total R134 million fine.

Vodacom said it had 14 days to challenge the decision and Amoateng said the regulator had violated its own rules, and his company’s efforts to find an amicable solution to the dispute were drawn a complete blank.

Vodacom said given the hostility shown by the regulator towards the company, its options were limited to seeking redress in the courts to avert further damage to the brand, Vodacom’s reputation, and the interests of stakeholders, including its customers, shareholders, and employees.

