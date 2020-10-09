UN World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 has been awarded to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger.

OSLO - The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP).

The committee said this was for the WFP's "efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

