SA man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend to be extradited from Brazil

Geraard Jansen Van Vuuren was charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend following a failed suicide attempt at the crime scene.

CAPE TOWN - A man who absconded from South Africa to avoid standing trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend is due to be extradited to South Africa on Friday.

Gerard Jansen Van Vuuren was due to face trial in 2013 after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Venter, to death in late 2011 in Johannesburg.

Jansen Van Vuuren was charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend following a failed suicide attempt at the crime scene of the crime. He was later granted bail in the Johannesburg High Court.

Four days before the start of his trial in May 2013 he fled the country using false travel documents. A warrant of arrest was subsequently issued by Interpol.

He was eventually tracked down and arrested by Brazilian authorities in August 2013 on a charge of false documentation, and was released in 2015 after serving a sentence for this crime.

The South African Police Service said Interpol was working with Brazilian officials for several years to find Jansen Van Vuuren. He was arrested again in June this year. He is currently in police custody in Rio De Jainero.

