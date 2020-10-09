R50K reward offered for information on Pofadder Hotel owner killers

Leon Brits was found dead on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A reward has been offered for information that could lead to the arrest of a Pofadder Hotel owner’s killers in the Northern Cape.

Leon Brits was found dead on Wednesday. His murder shocked some in his community, with two farmers offering a R50,000 reward for any information which could help detectives.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the man’s killers were still at large.

“Police in Pofadder have launched an intensive search for suspects,” Ramatseba said.

The hotel owner was found stabbed to death.

Robbery was said to have been the motive as some of his belongings were stolen. But the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) believes a labour dispute could also have led to his killing.

