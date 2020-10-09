Police hunt for suspects after Milnerton mass shooting

Gunmen killed five people in the Milnerton community of Joe Slovo on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting for six gunmen following yet another mass shooting in Cape Town.

The suspects shot and killed five people in the Milnerton community of Joe Slovo on Thursday night.

The police's Novela Potelwa urged members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the killing spree.

"Reports indicate six armed men arrived at a house and shot a woman in the head. She died on the scene. A few streets away the men later shot and killed three men and a woman."

The motive for the murders is unknown.

Several mass shootings have been reported across Cape Town in recent weeks in communities including Khayelitsha and Hanover Park where eleven people, including two children, were wounded.

In Browns Farm, four members of the same family were killed when gunmen stormed their home.

An 11-year-old boy was among those killed in this attack.

