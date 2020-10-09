Nobody should be homeless - Camps Bay land activists

After almost three weeks of occupying a mansion in Camps Bay, a group of seven activists vacated the premises on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Land and housing remain an issue for a group who had occupied a mansion in Camps Bay, with some in the group having nowhere to sleep.

The group of seven, called “We See You”, unlawfully occupied the luxury house in September. The protest was to highlight the lack of safe and dignified spaces for queer persons, women, and children.

#WeSeeYou #CampsBay The group of queer artivists who have been occuping a mansion in Camps Bay, have handed over the keys to the property company. KP pic.twitter.com/UMq0QjJ0Bq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2020

Last week, the Western Cape High Court ordered the group to vacate by noon on Thursday after a property company took them to court.

Xena Scullard was one of the occupiers of the luxury home in Camps Bay.

She stood outside the house saying nobody should be homeless, nor should anyone be dumped on the outskirts of the city, referring to the Cape Flats, and questioned why safe spaces were not built in the city centre and affluent areas.

“Why are shelters not being built in the CBD close in proximity to social amenities like work, hospitals, and good schools? And that is what we are essentially pointing a finger at,” Scullard asked.

And while some may think that the group enjoyed the space with beautiful views, she said throughout the process they actually felt anxious but at the same time determined.

“We were constantly in defence mode. If it wasn’t the property management company, it was the lawyers. If it wasn’t the lawyers, it was the neighbours and the public,” she said.

