Nehawu to brief Parliament on claims of NSFAS maladministration

Nehawu took issue with NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen, who they accused of mismanaging the institution.

DURBAN - The parliamentary committee on higher education was expected to meet with trade the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) on Friday to consider their submission on allegations of maladministration at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they planned to provide parliamentarians with proof of poor management at NSFAS.

“We will be presenting evidence in relation to maladministration, corruption, the disbursement of funds to students, and other matters related to bargaining,” Xaba said.

Xaba said they wanted MPs to take serious action after their presentation.

“We believe that there should be a forensic investigation in a number of areas, especially in the procurement of the disbursement system and other related matters that have to do with the siphoning of funds,” he said.



At the same time, Xaba said they would continue to protest at NSFAS offices until their demand for an 8% increase for workers is granted.

