Nehawu tells Parliament NSFAS administrator Randal Carolissen must resign

While the union says the NSFAS administrator has mismanaged the fund, Randal Carolissen said there was evidence that the opposite was true.

DURBAN - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Friday again called for the removal of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator Randal Carolissen, accusing him of mismanaging the institution.

NSFAS is a R35 billion state-funded loan programme for tertiary students who can't afford fees.

Nehawu made the call on Friday during a virtual presentation to Parliament's portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology.

Nehawu said that under Carolissen’s leadership at NSFAS, several issues were experienced, including the issuing of an irregular R3.75 billion laptop tender, which has since been cancelled.

Carolissen has denied mismanaging the institution saying he had stabilised NSFAS, which had resulted in fewer disruptions at tertiary institutions.

"There's sufficient evidence from all stakeholders that the frequency and intensity of campus disruptions decreased significantly during the administration. This evidence can be obtained from the vice chancellors and from the student leaders with whom I interact quite regularly," he said.

Carolissen told parliamentarians that senior staff were not purged but confirmed that those suspected of wrong-doing were facing disciplinary action.

He also said during his term of administration key appointments of skilled staff were taken in consultation with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

