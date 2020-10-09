Murder suspect extradited from Brazil lands in SA

Gerard Jansen Van Vuuren fled South Africa days before he was due to stand trial in May 2013 after he allegedly stabbed to death his ex-girlfriend in December 2011.

CAPE TOWN - A man who absconded from South Africa to avoid standing trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend nearly a decade ago has been successfully extradited to the country.

Gerard Jansen Van Vuuren arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday afternoon.

The 39-year-old man was nabbed in Brazil about four months ago and kept in custody at a Rio de Janeiro prison.

Jansen Van Vuuren was due to stand trial in May 2013 after he allegedly stabbed to death his then 25-year-old ex-girlfriend outside her Johannesburg home in December 2011.

But four days before the start of his murder trial, the accused fled the country using false travel documentation.

Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued by Interpol and a process to track him down was expedited.

He was arrested by Brazilian authorities in August 2013 on a charge of false documentation and released in 2015 after serving a sentence for this crime.

The police said Interpol had been working with Brazilian authorities for several years to locate Jansen Van Vuuren and eventually arrested him at an identified address in Brazil in June this year.

Alleged murder fugitive is extradited from Brazil to SA Gerard Jansen Van Vuuren (39) has been successfully extradited... Posted by South African Police Service on Friday, 9 October 2020

