Mobile games thrive, even as pandemic keeps players home

Mobile games appeal to a broader demographic than do shooters and other genres popular on console or PC gamers.

SAN FRANSISCO - Mobile games are thriving as players turn to them for fun and friendship during the pandemic, with increasing numbers of women joining the trend.

"Being stuck at home has not stopped people from playing games on their phones," said SensorTower mobile insights strategist Craig Chapple. "To the contrary, mobile gaming is more popular than ever."

Smartphone game play involves taps on touchscreens with just a few moments of play at a time, often while sipping coffee or waiting for transit, in contrast to the console games with immersive worlds that can span hours.

More than 40% of mobile gamers are women, according to research firms Newzoo and Statista. That differs from gamers using consoles or personal computers, who are more likely to be males age 12 to 35 years old, according to analysts.

"We've had loads of people forced inside during lock-downs in need of entertainment," said Futuresource mobile tech and gaming research analyst Morris Garrard.

"Gaming being one of the most interactive and engaging forms of entertainment has seen a significant boost."

According to the mobile consultancy App Annie, spending on mobile gaming is expected to see strong growth this year and top $100 billion. Popular titles include Candy Crush Saga, Honor of Kings, Pokemon Go and Gardenscapes.