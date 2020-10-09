Makhura removes Masuku as Gauteng’s Health MEC

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the latest SIU update on its investigations found that the MEC failed to uphold the Constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been fired following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into COVID-19 procurement irregularities.

The unit has been investigating allegations of tender fraud and corruption, among other issues, amounting to R2 billion in the province following media reports about how processes were abused to benefit politically connected individuals.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the latest SIU update on its investigations found that Masuku failed to uphold the Constitution of the country and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

While Makhura has told reporters that the SIU process was incomplete and only until findings were made on whether there was corruption and collusion involved, he said he had decided to take the action against Masuku in the best interests of clean governance.

“With regard to the substantive public interest issue of whether the MEC was involved in acts of corruption or collusion, the SIU has reported to me that this investigation is ongoing.”



Masuku – a medical doctor - was appointed last year in his first-ever high-ranking public office post.

Eyewitness News understands Makhura gave Masuku the option to bow out with his dignity intact by resigning, but the latter rejected the option, saying it would be considered as an admission of guilt.

Among the investigated suppliers which won tenders to provide the department with personal protective equipment is a company belonging to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband. It was awarded a contract worth over R100 million, which was later supposedly cancelled.

The Masukus and the Dikos are close family friends.

