Makhura: I will reinstate Masuku if he’s cleared of wrongdoing

Earlier on Friday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that he had decided to fire Health MEC Bandile Masuku as he failed to exercise political oversight over the irregular COVID-19 procurement process in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said should axed Health MEC Bandile Masuku be cleared of wrongdoing by the Special Investigating Unit’s final report, he will be reinstated to the position.

However, the SIU’s preliminary findings show that Masuku failed to uphold the Constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

Earlier on Friday, Makhura announced that he had decided to fire Masuku due to him failing to exercise political oversight over the irregular COVID-19 procurement process in the province.

While Makhura has spoken tough on COVID-19 procurement corruption and irregularities – saying those who were found guilty should be jailed – he has also said he would rehire Masuku if he was cleared in the final report.

The premier said his administration would leave no stone unturned in uncovering the corruption which the SIU estimates could have amounted to R2 billion through irregularly awarded tenders.

“Taking into account that there are parts of the SIU report that are still outstanding, they have given one part of the report, and they have said they are still completing the investigation to unearth corruption and collusion, I will not fill this vacancy for the MEC for Health until they have submitted the final report,” said Makhura.

The National State of Disaster Act enabled government departments to implement emergency procurement measures, which left room for abuse by politicians and their cronies.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.