KZN govt leaders appeal to KwaSizabantu Mission to cooperate with authorities

The mission was in the spotlight after News24 published a series of reports alleging widespread human rights violations, financial mismanagement, and cover-ups at the Kranskop-based religious community.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal government leaders on Thursday appealed to KwaSizabantu Mission leaders to work with authorities in addressing allegations of misconduct by church members.

The mission was in the spotlight after News24 published a series of reports alleging widespread human rights violations, financial mismanagement, and cover-ups at the Kranskop-based religious community.

While the mission had promised to work with the police, this week KwaSizabantu leaders stormed out of hearings led by the CRL Rights Commission after accusing the commission’s chairperson Luka Masoma of being biased.

High-ranking government officials KZN made a fact-finding visit to the KwaSizabantu Mission on Thursday.

KZN Human Settlements MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said people who had made allegations of abuse against the mission needed to be supported.

“The people who claim to have been victimised need closure. If a perpetrator has been apprehended, then you feel better as a victim,” Nkonyeni said.

KwaSizabantu Mission lawyer Keith Matthee said they were open to assist authorities in probing rape allegations at the mission.

Matthee said, however, they wanted the alleged victims to face legal consequences if the allegations were proven false.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.