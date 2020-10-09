Killian denies he had a hand in Kinnear murder

The defence's Eric Breyer submitted two documents to court as proof Zane Killian is an accredited private investigator, who is allowed to conduct surveillance.

CAPE TOWN - Zane Killian, the man arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of detective Charl Kinnear, on Friday denied being involved in the killing.



Amid tight security, Killian made his third appearance at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court.



He was taken into custody in Gauteng last month.



Kinnear, an Anti-Gang Unit detective, was gunned down outside his home several weeks ago.

Armed police officers ushered Killian into the dock. He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communication.



The State alleges Killian tracked Kinnear’s cell phones between March and September.



“The defence is very disappointed with the State because on the first appearance here, which was 17 days ago, the state undertook to find an alternate court. We haven’t been appointed or given a regional court yet but hopefully by next Wednesday, we’ll be able to do so.”

The defence also says HE didn’t conspire to kill the police officer.



Due to security concerns - Killian’s bail bid will be heard in a different court but will have to return to the Bishop Lavis Court next week - the same venue a prosecutor had raised security concerns over.

