Five people dead as gunmen go on shooting rampage in Milnerton

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa on Friday urged members of the public to come forward with any information on the latest shootings.

CAPE TOWN – Police are searching for six suspects who shot and killed five people in Joe Slovo, Milnerton, on Thursday night.

“Reports indicate that six armed men arrived at a house in Sekowa Street and shot a woman in the head. She died on the scene.

“A few streets from the scene in Dada Street, the six armed men later shot and killed three men and a woman,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Several mass murders have been reported across Cape Town in recent weeks in communities including Khayelitsha and Hanover Park where 11 people, including two children, were wounded.

In Browns Farm, four members of the same family were killed when gunmen stormed their home.

